‘Electric games’ to roll in Bentonville on just one wheel

BENTONVILLE -- The Amped Electric Games will host its first International Personal Electric Vehicle Games this weekend.

Riders from around the world will compete in the Personal Electric Vehicle competition at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., according to a news release.

An electric unicycle is a personal transportation device that works on the principle of self-balancing like a Segway but has only one wheel. The rider controls the direction and speed by leaning backward or forward. The rider steers by leaning or using their feet to redirect the wheel, according to FreeMotionShop.com.

"We are very excited for this event," said Seth Johnson, Amped Electric Games organizer. "We will be showcasing top electric vehicle riders in the country. The events will include on-road and off-road races, jump competitions, obstacle courses and freestyle."

Racers led by Chris Iwinski are expected to reach speeds in excess of 55 mph on up to 24-inch diameter wheels. Jumpers plan to attempt a leap over a school bus led by Mike Leahy on their lighter 18-inch-diameter wheels, according to the release.

Competition riders will use electric unicycles and Onewheel, an electric skateboard, Johnson said.

Amped Electric events have been held on the East and West Coasts, but a more centralized location was sought for this event, Johnson said.

Riders from France and Poland will be in town and both coasts will be well represented with competitors from New York, Florida, North Carolina, California and Washington, Johnson said.

Johnson said he has planned the event since December and has set up shop in the city for the last three to four months to get ready. He said he gets some strange looks when he rides his electric unicycle and as he pulls off jumps at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve.

"The electric unicycle is revolutionizing urban transportation and is the fastest growing new segment in green transportation," Nathan Pust, founder of REV Rides, said in the release. "We are so excited for more people to experience this level of freedom in transportation and recreation."

The first 250 tickets on Friday will be free, then tickets are $25 per adult each day and $20 for a weekend pass for children, Johnson said.

Amped Electric Games has chosen to support the American Childhood Cancer Organization, with some of the money from a 50/50 raffle during the event going to that group. The Bentonville event coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

During the games, people can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets to win one of two electric unicycles sponsored by Eeves and Free Motion Shop.

Seth Johnson (from left), Brian Norris, Gregory Ingram, Enrique Garcia and Joe Greska, ride Monday at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.



Joe Greska rides his custom-made cooler electric unicycle Monday at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.



Enrique Garcia rides his electric unicycle Monday at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.



Seth Johnson rides his electric unicycle Monday at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.


