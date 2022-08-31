Community Band to hold Labor Day concert

The Bella Vista Community Band will hold a concert on Labor Day at 7 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park.

Band member Sherri Obgburn said the band will play a variety of musical selections.

"I think people will really enjoy this concert," she said. "We play a lot of Erickson and Sousa and real classic music that people can identify and enjoy."

Among the selections, she said, will be "String of Pearls," "Kentucky Sunrise," "Dixieland Jazz Funeral," "Girl from Ipanema," "Rock, Roll and Remember," and "King Cotton March" as well as big band classics and other marches.

She said it will be the band's last outdoor concert of the season. The following concert will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive across from Tanyard Creek. That will be the last concert of the season, and then there will be a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Bella Vista Community Church, she said.

"We usually have a really good turnout for both of those, especially the Christmas concert, because it's really fun with the Christmas music," she said.

About 200 to 300 people usually attend the concerts, she said.

The community band is made up of musicians of all ages, with several junior high and high school members joining during the summer months and ages going up from there to people in their 70s and 80s, Ogburn said.

"We really encourage the young people to come and play with us. It's a real sight reading atmosphere. We don't have a lot of practices between concerts," she said.

Members of the band also come from near and far, hailing from places like Fayetteville, Eureka Springs, Holiday Island and Neosho, Mo. The band averages about 50 members.

"I feel like we're getting a pretty good fan base because of Facebook, and more people are getting aware," she said. The band started in 1985.

The band has four conductors: Gary McCarty, Jim Swiggart, Dale Marlow and Randall Cavanah.

Ogburn said the group plays about 10 concerts a year, and any musician is welcome to join, even if they have not played an instrument in 40 years. There are no auditions.

"It's a fun group and we just enjoy making music," she said. "It really is a gem and a jewel to this community. It's something that every community doesn't have, and it's fun."