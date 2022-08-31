City Council amends ordinances, fills open Arts Council position

An agenda originally loaded down with three proposed ordinances dealing with Bella Vista's ongoing short-term rental discussions, and pared down to only three items after the City Council's Aug. 22 work session, was taken care of quickly during the Council's regular session held Monday night at the District Court Building.

The original agenda contained short-term rental ordinances authored by Mayor Peter Christie and Councilmen Steven Bourke and Doug Fowler that, if passed, would have enacted regulations dealing with such topics as permits being required to operate a short-term rental, provisions for a maximum number of short-term rental permits that could be issued in the city, providing a process for revocation of a permit, occupancy limits for the short-term rentals and penalties for violations of codes dealing with the short-term rentals.

But after hearing from State Health Department official Richard Murphree, the Council decided to pull the proposals and try to work them into a more specific ordinance that would address concerns raised by Murphree's answers to some of the Council's questions.

Murphree, the environmental manager for the State Health Department's NW Region, spoke to the Council and those in attendance in the audience for almost an hour during last week's work session about everything from septic system inspections to how often septic tanks should be pumped to maintain peak efficiency to the risks of everyday usage as opposed to using the systems heavily for three or four days followed by three or four days off, which could be the case for a lot of the short-term rentals.

After hearing from Murphree in the work session, Christie said, "I think the best plan might be to have a meeting of the minds amongst us, a public meeting, and revamp these (ordinances) into one after what Richard has told us. We have bits and pieces of what he's told us in all three, but it's not all together into one. I would be willing to pull my proposal off the table if we could get together and do that."

The trio of proposals were then scratched from the agenda and were to be reviewed as part of a special work session called for the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the District Court Building.

Murphree was scheduled to return to Bella Vista to be a part of the discussions in that special work session.

The first two items voted on during Monday's regular session involved amendments to ordinances in the city's Code of Ordinances that were sent to the Council for a vote by the Bella Vista Planning Commission.

One amendment would modify certain minimum setbacks in R-1, Residential, Single-family Districts from 10 feet to 7.5 feet while the other would remove administrative approval of certain minor modifications to reduce side setbacks under certain conditions.

The Planning Commission recommended moving both to third and final readings. The Council voted unanimously to do just that and approved both amendments in similar fashion.

The final agenda item on Monday night's agenda was a resolution approving the mayor's appointment of JB Portillo to the Bella Vista Arts Council to fill an unexpired term ending April 22, 2024. The open position is a result of the resignation of Shelli Kerr.

The resolution passed with a 6-0 vote.

The mayor also discussed the city's financial reports for the seven-month period ending July 31 of this year. The report showed total assets of $18,933,906 in the general fund, up by $2,406,382 from this time last year, and total liabilities of $255,664.

"We continue to have an extremely strong balance sheet, which is good," said Christie. "One of the reasons for that strength is I have purposely been watching the economy and if, heaven forbid, we go into a deep recession, I want to make sure we're able to keep all of our employees on board so that you continued to get the service you deserve. A pot hole doesn't care if it's a recession or not a recession, it's still got to be fixed. So that's one of the reasons for the strong asset side."

He continued, "On the expense side, we continue to under run the budget. Some of that is timing because of streets and paving. The contractor is coming back to continue the paving this week. We still have a long stretch to pave on Highlands now that various culvert jobs and the widening of Rocky Dell Hollow has been completed. Nevertheless, we continue to be in very good financial shape."

The Council's next work session is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. and its next regular session is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Both will be held at the District Court Building.