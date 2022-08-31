The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Chapter CD gives continuing education grant

by Staff Report | August 31, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Chapter CD of the P.E.O. presented a PCE (Project for Continuing Education) grant to Melissa Morgan on August 26, 2022. This grant is awarded to qualified deserving women to aid them as they resume their higher education. Melissa is in the Occupational Therapy Program at Crowder College. Pictured are Camille Hatcher, PCE chair; Kate Morgan, daughter of Melissa; Melissa Morgan; Rose Fowler, Chapter president and Peggy McMenus, PCE committee member.

Chapter CD of the P.E.O. presented a PCE (Project for Continuing Education) grant to Melissa Morgan on August 26, 2022.

Print Headline: Chapter CD gives continuing education grant

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT