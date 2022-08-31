Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Aug. 22 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Darrell Bottjen; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. This group will meet at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 23: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach. Honorable mention -- Vivian Bray and Marvin Parvi. Play starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. We play as couples but if you do not have a partner, we can find one for you. Note: Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, the group will be playing at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. There will be a $1 charge per person that will be given to the church for the use of their facilities. The starting time will remain at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 24: first, Alice Dickey; second, Linda Ervin.

Thursday-Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Aug. 18: North-South -- Diane Warren and Becky Mincke; East-West -- Len Fettig and Deborah Dawes

Winners Aug. 23: North-South -- Robby Tyler and Gary Stumbo; East-West -- Dale Morrisett and Len Fettig

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Email scores to [email protected]