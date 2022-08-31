BVPD making plans for extra Labor Day patrols

As summertime celebrations come to a close during Labor Day weekend, Bella Vista Police Department officers remind everyone that buzzed driving is still drunk driving, and to think twice before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired.

Because the Bella Vista Police Department wants to help ensure our residents and visitors arrive home safely, it is participating in a DWI mobilization through Monday, Sept. 5. Motorists can expect to see increased enforcement as officers look for drunk drivers. The mobilization will include DWI and safety checkpoints.

During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, almost 40% of fatal crashes involved a drunk driver. Among drivers aged 21 to 34 who were killed in 2020 Labor Day crashes, 44% were intoxicated. In 2020, one person was killed every 45 minutes in a drunk driving crash on roads in the U.S.

Nationally, it is illegal for adults to drive with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher, except in Utah where the limit is .05.

The BVPD urges every to think twice before getting into a vehicle and driving, to ensure the driver and those on the road in other vehicles make it safely home. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just don't go anywhere until no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

For further information about this enforcement, call the BVPD at 479-855-3771.