Buddy Pegs’ goal: Getting kids cycling in positive direction

Sure, more kids on bikes means more activity, more time outdoors, less screentime -- all those really great things kids should have. But for Buddy Pegs, getting more kids on bikes is the means to a bigger goal -- the start to a larger journey that could cause real change and do lasting good for everyone.

"Our ultimate goal is to help save our home planet," said Scott Fitzgerald, owner of Buddy Pegs. "We need future leaders, active citizens, people who care about the environment and want to participate in their community at the local level."

Buddy Pegs is a local organization that offers programming for kids learning to ride bikes, from ages 2-10, aimed toward building skills to facilitate the love of cycling in kids.

"It's how we build those leaders we need," he said.

Scott and his wife Janine started out with bike shops in the Teton Valley in Idaho and in Jackson Hole, Wyo. They recognized their interest in developing community through family biking and the need for more programming to support young kids on bikes. So, they sold their shops and began their journey toward their present venture, which included writing kids books about biking and hosting a kids biking podcast.

"We knew we needed to be somewhere with year-round riding, and we found northwest Arkansas," Fitzgerald said.

In 2019, they got Buddy Pegs up and running just south of Bella Vista city limits, immediately realizing they were filling a need in the area. After searching other areas, they realized they had found nowhere with more interest in getting kids involved with cycling than in NWA.

Buddy Pegs offers a bike shop with traditional services – sales, rentals, maintenance, etc. -- along with kids' programming options seven days a week.

"We strongly believe that a child's journey into cycling should start and have support from the first moment a child can get on a bike, which is 2 years old," he said.

They offer programs like mommy-and-me classes, child group rides and family bike outings. It starts with balance work, then progresses to the use of pedals.

"We never use training wheels," Fitzgerald said. "Working on balance first is the right way to go. Training wheels teach the opposite of balance – leaning the wrong way. Then the inner sense of balance gets set the wrong way."

The purpose also includes educating parents, he added.

"Our number one bit of advice – bring the bike inside," he said.

There's an opportunity at young ages to normalize biking in comparison to all the other toys in a child's life, he said, instead of the bike becoming something that is out in the garage and used occasionally. When the bike is inside as they are learning, it becomes a toy the child can use and play with as they are ready, without any pressure.

When the kids are ready to progress, Buddy Pegs offer chances to go out on the myriad of multi-surface trails in the NWA area and learn safety and fundamental skills. Kids then learn to pedal and can move up as they are ready, all the way to advance mountain biking classes.

Bikes are an incredible way to get families off the couch and outside, Fitzgerald said, adding there are very few sports that do that. There's been a marked decline in cycling in our country since the turn of the century, he said.

"It's not because (bikes) aren't fun. Kids still love biking," he said. But without proper support, there are a lot of distractions -- phones, tablets, video gaming systems -- and that love of biking can't evolve.

Fitzgerald was 4 years old when he learned to ride a bike and remembers crashing a lot.

"I was motivated to learn to ride because then I could go on neighborhood adventures with my friends," he said.

That motivation doesn't exist the same today, he added, as parents are often reluctant to let their kids ride out of sight.

There is a cost for the programming, but there are also scholarship programs available, which are funded by donations. No bike is no problem either. The group works closely with another local organization – Pedal it Forward – to help provide bikes when needed. And they offer two free classes to try it out.

There are drop-in classes and membership options available, with which participants can come to any class any day on a schedule that works for them. Pre-registration for classes is required, to be sure there is a coach available for each class.

They are always looking to hire new coaches, Fitzgerald said. All you need is a really good attitude, he said.

"You don't have to be an extreme rider, but you do have to enjoy working with kids," he said.

The paid positions include a certification program each coach must attend.

This line of work gets Fitzgerald and all those others who are involved a front row seat in some really special moments in life, he said.

"We get to see kids going through amazing life milestones, over and over again," he said.