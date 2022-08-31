Bison Night set Sept. 16 at Wishing Spring Gallery

NWA Democrat-Gazette

BELLA VISTA -- Wishing Spring Gallery will host the first annual Bison Night which will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the gallery located at 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bentonville.

Bison Night will commemorate and provide education regarding the gallery's home originating from a bison barn and farm owned and operated by the John Cooper family. The barn became a gift to the art club for the purpose of displaying art and providing art education.

Speakers will include Jett Hitt, accomplished composer and musician who formerly ran Yellowstone National Park outfitting expeditions. His highly successful music created for symphonies celebrates Yellowstone. He currently owns and operates a Bison ranch in nearby McDonald County, Mo. Hitt was born in Bentonville.

In addition, Bella Vista Historical Museum co-president Xyta Lucas will speak about the historic landmark of Wishing Spring Gallery and will have a multitude of pictures depicting its location, which has historic significance, she said.

Artists from the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring Gallery will have mixed media bison art available for viewing and purchase. The gallery operates from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Wishing Spring Gallery is also home to multiple artists from the AAWS-Artists Alliance of Wishing Springs who volunteer their time to work in the gallery and display their work from crafts to fine art.

For more information contact Pearl Williamson, Wishing Spring Gallery director, at wishingspringgal­[email protected] or call 479-630-8537.