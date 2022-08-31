Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 15

6:52 p.m. Police arrested Tre Michael Bridges, 27, in connection with an out of town warrant during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 East and Spennymoor.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

10:01 a.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone was scammed out of $20,000.

6:31 p.m. Police arrested Steven Michael Cole, 62, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and the U.S. Highway 71 on ramp.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

3:30 p.m. Police arrested Paul Dana Gower, 53, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Forest Hills Boulevard and Sherlock Drive.

Thursday, Aug. 18

9:44 p.m. Police arrested Heath Riley, 49, in connection with out of town warrants, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Benton County 40.

Friday, Aug. 19

10:50 a.m. Police arrested Yanira Machado, 44, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Clubhouse Drive near Cooper.

Saturday, Aug. 20

5:39 p.m. Police received a report at Pinion Valley Storage that a Rockwood Ultralight 24-foot camper was stolen sometime in the previous week.

7:06 p.m. Police arrested Brent Justin Wilks, 37, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Kingsdale Lane and Riordan Road.

Sunday, Aug. 21

2:52 a.m. Police arrested Sertac Karanfil, 34, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop at Forest Hills Boulevard and Amesbury Drive.

4:17 p.m. Police arrested Devon Alexander Reeves, 29, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 West, Nature Trail Lane and Westford Lane.

4:26 p.m. Police arrested Christopher M. Metcalf, 39, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.