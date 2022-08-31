Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Apple Computer Users

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club's next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library. The subjects at monthly meetings include tutorials and discussions of Apple software and hardware and include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Mac Computers. The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet on the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room at 5 p.m. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome. For more information please call 479-899-5531.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Siloam Springs at City Lake Park and Wango Tango Trail. This is a 4.4 mile loop hike. Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. with a social hour at 5:30. The topic is the migration of Monarch Butterflies. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

Andante Music Club

Harpist Jane Powell will perform Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Andante's September meeting. Lunch will be provided at noon with the concert to follow at 1 p.m. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Andante Music Club announces a performance by Shaina Marinez, mezzo soprano. She is the winner, Women's Voice, of The National Federation of Music Club's 2021 Young Artist Competition. The concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the Chapel at Central United Methodist Church located at 2535 West New Hope Road in Rogers. Mary Scott Smith, collaborative piano will accompany Ms. Martinez. This program is also a memorial in loving memory of Mary Shambarger, sponsored by her daughter Susan Shambarger Goss and son-in-law Dr. Stephen L. Goss. Reception follows the program. The concert is free and open to the public.

Andante Music Club of Bella invites the public to a 1 p.m. meeting on Oct. 31 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Cast members of Opera In The Ozarks will present arias introducing their 2022 Season. Operas performed this year are: Mozart, Cosi fan tutti; Puccini, La Rondine; and Sondheim, A Little Night Music. This concert is free and a reception will follow the performance.

Visit the website andantemusicclub.org or email [email protected] for more information on any of these events.

Ozarks Chorale

The Ozarks Chorale will resume rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Fellowship Hall of the Methodist Church located at 195 Huntsville Road (Highway 23 South) in Eureka Springs.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection's brunch will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Sandy Moore, "My Sunflower Journey," and the special feature will be Ron East, "Woodworking Artisan." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Sept. 9. For reservations or cancellations call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected] Please be sure to honor reservations. Call or text to cancel or reservations can be used by a friend.

