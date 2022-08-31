Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC), located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church will host the following events in September and October:

Sept. 10 -- The next International Village Food Festival will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. The featured country is Mexico with a full Mexican meal to include chicken enchiladas, Mexican corn, rice and Tres Leches cake. Meals may be dine in or grab and go. Cost is $15 per dinner and part of the proceeds will be used to purchase food for The Little Pantry at United Lutheran. Reservations may be made by contacting the church office at 479-855-1325.

Sept. 11 -- Rally Day, the start of the new Sunday School season, 4-6 p.m. An open invitation for food, fellowship and fun.

Sept. 16-17 -- Bella Vista Fly Tyers Fall Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 1 -- Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m.

Oct. 8 -- Oktoberfest, 5-6:30 p.m., featuring a German meal, Polka Music and silent auction

Oct. 14-15 -- Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival Pumpkin Patch Craft Fair, a brand new craft fair, will be taking place at Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road Friday (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.). Besides homemade crafts, the Pumpkin Patch will also be open to home-based businesses for things like Tupperware or Scentzy candles. Application forms for vendors can be found on the church website or call Wanda Brogren at 479-855-1325.

Oct. 14 -- 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship, a new community event from 6-8 p.m. for all of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. There is no cost to attend this event as a place for neighbors to meet their neighbors and enjoy live local entertainment. This event includes complementary specialty coffee, tea and appetizers for a coffeehouse vibe.

Oct. 31 -- Indoor Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Contact the church office for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista will host its annual Blessing of the Pets on Oct. 4. The community is invited to bring their beloved pets. It is free and any donations will benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The first podcast "Death, Dying and Funeral Planning" with Elaine Jones is now available to listen to. Do you have a question about death, resurrection, funerals or anything related that you would like discussed? Send us your questions now for Part 2. Find podcasts under the Good News tab on the website PCBV.org.

Activities open to all: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 240 families each month.

Building relationships one cup at a time -- Coffee with a Cop hosted by SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Village Bible Church will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The community is invited for complementary coffee, snacks and conversation.

Village Bible Church announced a second worship service. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. As a reminder each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. there is a Praise and Prayer Service open to all. Nursery and children ministry is included here as well as the Sunday services.

In September there will be multiple new bible study opportunities, Life Groups, Discipleship Groups, Discovery Bible Groups and more. There are various meeting times and locations within the community. Contact the church office at 479-876-5764; visit the webpage at www.vbcbv.org/; or email: [email protected] or Pastor Al Frank at [email protected] for information.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Adult Choir rehearsals are now on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.

"GriefShare" meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community that are in need, both physically and spiritually.

First United Methodist Church

A new book study started Aug. 23 at two different times. The Rev. Ron Hayes leads the study Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and again on Thursdays at 10 a.m. "The Cup of Our Life: a guide to spiritual growth" written by Joyce Rupp is the book title.

Stay tuned for details of the Annual Bazaar, Oct. 1, where all revenue goes to local charities in the area outside of the church.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church committees are busy gearing up for Rally Day coming Sept. 11 with the start of a new Sunday School year. This year everyone will need to start their engines as Rally Day will start with a Hot Wheels Derby. There will be a preview of the Hot Wheels Derby at Centerton Days, Sept 10. All ages are welcome to join in the fun.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts Senior Exercise classes at 1 p.m. Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will celebrate its 25th anniversary this fall. If anyone has pictures related to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or its activities please contact the church so they can be incorporated into the 25th Anniversary Album.

Bella Vista Community Church

Adult Bible Fellowship: Sunday, 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship: Wednesday, 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study: Thursday, 9:30-11 a.m. and Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visit the website at humcbv.com/car-show for all details and make plans to join a celebration of all things automotive.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.