If you are experiencing hearing loss, conversation with acquaintances and loved ones alike can become difficult and frustrating. Along with hearing aids, there are other strategies for improving communication.

"Active listening strategies, used in conjunction with hearing aids, can help bridge the gap and establish a more positive communication environment," says Blue Wave audiologist Shelli Carson.

1. Position yourself for success: Sit close to the person speaking and face them so that you can easily see the their lips, facial expressions, and body language. If one ear is better than the other, position that ear toward the speaker.

2. Eliminate Distractions: Reduce or eliminate background noise. Turn down or off stereos, televisions, fans or other appliances. In public spaces such as restaurants and bars, look to sit in quieter areas with good lighting.

3. Be open about your hearing loss: so that others can better accommodate your needs.

4. Communicate: Don't be afraid to ask someone to repeat themselves or to clarify, rather than simply nodding and pretending to hear.

5. Repeat back bits of information: to convey understanding and retention of what is being said.

6. Focus: Be aware or ask about the topic to help focus on the thoughts or ideas being expressed.

