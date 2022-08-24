The Weekly Vista obituaries for Aug. 24, 2022

Tina E. Engelbart

Tina E. Engelbart, 79, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

She was born in the city of Orsha, in what was then the Soviet Union, on Oct. 6, 1942. She emigrated with her family first to Germany and then eventually to New Jersey. She attended Rutgers University and graduated from Ambassador College, where she met her husband, Oswald G. Engelbart. As a couple, they ministered to congregations for the Worldwide and United Churches of God for 32 years. She had the opportunity to live many places in the United States, including Texas, Pennsylvania, California, and Colorado, before settling in Bella Vista in 2017. She loved travel, reading, and above all – God and her family.

She leaves behind her three children, Samantha Engelbart Clark (Brian), Ted S. Engelbart (Wendy), and Natalie J. Engelbart (Randy Hooser) and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Edward Simin (Carol) and Rita Heitzman (Emil).

Charlene Virginia Horton

Charlene Virginia Horton, died Aug. 14, 2022.

She was born on June 14, 1944, in Earle, Ark., to Arthur and Marie Zachary (deceased). On Aug. 29, 1960, she married Roy Horton, Sr. and raised their children in Marion, Ark., until retiring to Bella Vista in 2017. She was the manager at Econo Lodge in Marion. She worked at Southland Greyhound Park and was an agent for Crittenden County Child Support Enforcement Unit. She was an officer in the local chapter of the Marion Jaycettes and a substitute teacher at Central Baptist Schools in West Memphis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dean Horton, Sr.; her parents; siblings, A.D. Zachary, Peggy Lepard, Aubrey Zachary; and two sons, Michael Dean Horton, David Dewayne Horton.

She is survived by brother, Jackie Zachary of Earle; children, Denise (Tony) Franco of North Little Rock, Ark., Roy Dean, Jr. (Jeanie) Horton of Bella Vista; and three grandchildren.

Grave side service was held Aug. 19, 2022, at the Crittenden Memorial Cemetery, 2206 US-64, Marion, Arkansas.

