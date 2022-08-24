The Nutcracker holding children auditions

Walton Arts Center is hosting auditions for the children's cast in Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet's production of The Nutcracker from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Starr Theater.

Children will have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the Walton Arts Center stage accompanied by Canada's finest dancers with all the beautiful scenery and costumes audiences have come to expect in this stunning presentation of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet. Relive Clara's Christmas fantasy with familiar, endearing scenes and a few unique twists. Watch with delight as toys come to life, the Sugar Plum Fairy spreads her magic and valiant Nutcracker helps Clara defeat the evil Mouse King. The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for the whole family to enjoy.

Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet is casting for the roles of Dieter, party children, Mounties, mice, angels, polar bears and reindeer. To audition, children must meet the following requirements:

• Age: 7-15 years old (as of Dec. 31, 2022)

• Height: Dancers must be between 3'-8" and 5'-3"

• Dance Attire for Audition:

Girls -- Bodysuit (any solid color), tights, ballet slippers, hair in neat bun and no jewelry

Boys -- White shirt/bodysuit, black shorts or tights, ballet slippers, neat hair

• Children must be present when handing in the audition registration to verify height requirements and a current photograph will be required to register for the audition. Headshots or school photos are acceptable.

• Children who are cast must be fully vaccinated against covid in order to perform.

Auditions on Sunday, Sept. 18:

• 1-2:15 p.m.: Registration for all auditioning students in Starr Theater

• 2:30-3:45 p.m.: Audition class for children 7 to 8 years old

• 4-5:45 p.m.: Audition class for children 9 years and older

Tickets are on sale now for performances of The Nutcracker which are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in Walton Arts Center's Baum Walker Hall. Tickets range from $20 to $53 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.