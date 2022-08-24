Photo submitted St. Bernard’s Charitable Bingo presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul. Pictured are (from left) Kim Brunner and Irma Cantu Holasek receiving the check from Marilyn Beveridge of St. Bernard’s. Charitable Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at St. Bernard’s Hall. There is a snack bar available and all are welcome to come play Bingo.

St. Bernard's Charitable Bingo presented a $1,000 check to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul. Pictured from left to right are Kim Brunner and Irma Cantu Holasek receiving the check, presented by Marilyn Beveridge of St. Bernard's. Charitable Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at St. Bernard's Hall. There is a snack bar available and all are welcome to come play Bingo.

Print Headline: St. Bernard’s Bingo Donation

