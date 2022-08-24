Spendlove embraces all forms of art

Local artist Spendlove was recognized Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Bella Vista Public Library as the Bella Vista Arts Council's Artist of the Month.

He brought paintings, sculptures and drawings with him to show the public, however, he has tackled many art forms.

"Every medium there is, I've tried it," he said. Every time he has tried a different medium, he has learned more, he said.

He has created art in oil, acrylic and watercolor, digital and film photography as well as sculpture. He added he has worked in silversmithing and even learned to tattoo. He also loves music and has been in bands and sings and writes music.

"I just love to create and I've been that way since I was born," he said.

He told the audience gathered at the event that, as a young child, he enjoyed sculpting with Play-Doh, taking photos and drawing in Windows 95.

"I wanted to be an artist ever since I can remember," he said. He won his first coloring contest at age 4 in Los Vegas, where he was raised.

He said he was fortunate to live in an area where he could visit museums and see fine art as a child. In college, he fell in love with sculpture and learned to make molds, pour bronze and finish patinas. During his career as an artist he has completed a large outdoor sculpture for a hospital in Utah.

Spendlove shared images of some of his digital illustrations and photography, which also included portrait photography. He also presented images of some of his oil paintings, for which he restores antique frames, he said.

His current love is abstract paintings in acrylic on canvas. He said he wants to express himself with color and emotion. He said his art has evolved over time.

"When you're young you just want to create something that looks nice," he said. Now he likes to let the colors and textures speak for themselves and hopes the viewer will find their own meaning in it.

He loves nature and that is part of what brought him to Arkansas and Bella Vista, he said.

"I love solitude, watching and learning from what's around me," he said. "When I came here, I instantly fell in love."