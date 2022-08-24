The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Report | August 24, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Aug. 17

Three Best Balls

A-FLIGHT

First -- John Schmitt, Alan Haugh, Doug Mills and Blind Draw (101.5)

Second -- Joe D'Anna, Ken Bloese, John Allen and Blind Draw (106.5)

Third -- John Swinney, Ralph Nimmer, Ralph Trigg and Dennis Berg (114.5)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Joe Ridolfo, Don Schmelzer, Randy Dietz and Blind Draw (118.5)

Second -- Bill Winzig, Joe Jayroe, Blind Draw and Blind Draw (123.5)

Third -- Paul Nelson, Mill Magyar, Bob Davis and Blind Draw (125)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Jack Doyle, Ralph Wurzer, Mike Bahr and Blind Draw (114.5)

Second -- Jerry Young, Mitch Whittington, John Haynes and Blind Draw (120.5)

Third -- Dale Schofield, Jim Sours, Mike Robinson and Jim Smith (121.5)

D-FLIGHT

First -- John Baker, David Schenk, Larry Schoenhard and Michael Lehner (127)

Second -- Dale Zumbro, Jim Hofferber, Hillary Krueger and Blind Draw (129)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

