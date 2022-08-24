Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, Aug. 17
Three Best Balls
A-FLIGHT
First -- John Schmitt, Alan Haugh, Doug Mills and Blind Draw (101.5)
Second -- Joe D'Anna, Ken Bloese, John Allen and Blind Draw (106.5)
Third -- John Swinney, Ralph Nimmer, Ralph Trigg and Dennis Berg (114.5)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Joe Ridolfo, Don Schmelzer, Randy Dietz and Blind Draw (118.5)
Second -- Bill Winzig, Joe Jayroe, Blind Draw and Blind Draw (123.5)
Third -- Paul Nelson, Mill Magyar, Bob Davis and Blind Draw (125)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Jack Doyle, Ralph Wurzer, Mike Bahr and Blind Draw (114.5)
Second -- Jerry Young, Mitch Whittington, John Haynes and Blind Draw (120.5)
Third -- Dale Schofield, Jim Sours, Mike Robinson and Jim Smith (121.5)
D-FLIGHT
First -- John Baker, David Schenk, Larry Schoenhard and Michael Lehner (127)
Second -- Dale Zumbro, Jim Hofferber, Hillary Krueger and Blind Draw (129)