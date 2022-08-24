Practice conservation with crab-stuffed striped bass

ROGERS -- Catch-and-release might be the mantra of the modern angler, but when it comes to summer fishing, keeping a few for the grill or fryer can actually be more beneficial than catching and releasing fish all day on the water. Juan Granados of Hooked on Fishing Guide Service on Beaver Lake, may just have the best way to taste the fruits of conservation with this version of crab-stuffed grilled striped bass.

Granados says he and his business partner, Xieng Chanthavong, often see floating stripers when guiding clients that are likely the result of the stress from well-meaning catch-and-release attempts.

"We started posting some recipes to our Facebook page to promote keeping a few of the stripers you catch during summer that you know aren't going to survive," Granados said. "We always get asked by clients about the best way to cook these fish. It's great for frying, but grilling is another great way to enjoy it."

Granados says larger crappie and walleye, other species he and Chanthavong guide for, also are good for grilling, but the striped bass filets are thick enough to stuff, so they are perfect for this recipe. The finished product tastes as good as it looks, and the recipe is really simple to follow. Honestly, the hardest part will be caching the striped bass, but Granados can help with that, too.

Visit Hooked on Fishing Guide service on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/beaverlakeguideservice.

Photo courtesy Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Crab-stuffed grilled striped bass

