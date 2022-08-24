POA Board addresses policy changes

In a short work session on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Board of Directors discussed two policy changes that were approved by the Rules and Regulations Committee on Thursday, Aug. 11.

"They're going thru all of the policies," POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson said about the committee. Two policies that concern budgeting had some recommended changes.

Board chairman David Brandenburg said the changes consist of some "clarifying language to make them easier to read and plain and simple to understand."

He also pointed out that policies are reviewed often and changed when necessary to keep them up to date.

The first policy discussed was 7.03, "The Budget." The approval process has been used for the past several years, Judson reminded the board. The policy was changed to reflect the current practice.

Policy 8.14, "Approval and Change of Job Scope Procedures for Capital Project," was also considered. That policy was changed by a resolution over a decade ago, Judson said, but the policy itself was not changed. If approved the policy will reflect the resolution.

The original policy says the board needs to approve capitol projects during the budgeting process. When a change in scope of the project is made, if it results in expenditures that exceed $250,00, the change must be approved by the board. However, the $250,000 limit was changed to $10,000 by a resolution.

Judson said that he checked with the independent auditors that work with the POA about the amount that would need board approval and the auditors felt that $10,000 was an appropriate amount.

Policy changes require two votes at a regular board meeting, Judson reminded the group. The board will vote on the two changes on Thursday at the regular meeting. The second vote will probably take place during the September meeting.

Judson announced that a draft of the new Five Year Strategic Plan will be presented to members at an open meeting on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Riordan Hall and will be one of the last functions there before the facility closes for renovations. The meeting will also be live streamed, he promised.

Also, a survey will go out to poll members on what to do with the land that was once the 18-hole Berksdale Golf Course. Nine holes of the course remain open. The area includes land next to the parking lot for Sugar Creek Center.

So far the board has approved two projects that will use some of that land. One is a new paved trail and play area just off Riordan Road behind Casey's. Also, the Trailblazers have suggested an extension to the Razorback Greenway running from Mercy Way to the new loop on Riordan. The Greenway extension will stay close to Little Sugar Creek.