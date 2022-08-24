Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week’s Pet of the Week at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Bane, an 18-month-old male shepherd/hound mix. Bane is housebroken, neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Bane likes everyone, but needs to meet other animals first before becoming buddies with them. Bane’s adoption fee is $60. For more information on Bane, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter’s adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

