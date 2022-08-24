Ozark Quilt Fair returns in September

After two years of going virtual, the Shiloh Museum in Springdale is happy to announce the return of the Annual Ozark Quilt Fair. This in-person event, the 44th edition, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on the museum's grounds. Registration to exhibit quilts in Shiloh Museum's 44th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair is now open.

The quilt fair will include live music, a food truck, old-time toys for children to play with and the area's most beautiful and interesting quilts. Admission is free. Cost to exhibit quilts is $15. Each entrant will receive a free box lunch with a drink. Cash prizes from $25 to $100 will be awarded for both new and antique quilt categories at 2 p.m.

For guidelines on exhibiting and to register, please go to https://shilohmuseum.org/ozark-quilt-fair/. To receive a registration form by mail, call the museum at 479-750-8165.

Deadline to register is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. There is no rain date. Please check the Shiloh Museum's social media channels for any changes to the day's event.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is located in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway at 118 W. Johnson Ave.