OPINION: Thank a law enforcement officer today

Life is dangerous these days! Since I've been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years this month, you might imagine that I am sensitive to the things that happen to law enforcement officers. Some of the things reported are good, but most are bad. As such, I have numerous websites on my phone that alert me whenever something affecting law enforcement happens.

It didn't used to be that way. When my wife and I moved to Bella Vista 23 years ago, we only had a few thousand residents, and our police department was subservient to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, both for enforcement authority and income. My first hitch as a chaplain for Bella Vista involved being sworn in as a Benton County Deputy Sheriff Chaplain and then being assigned to Bella Vista. Andy Lee was sheriff at that time, and he was very supportive of us chaplains. I well remember his words of instruction: "You are now a part of the Sheriff's Office and you are welcome anywhere in the county where Benton County Sheriff's activities occur."

We didn't have many police officers in Bella Vista at that time, and all too often there were only two officers on the street during any shift. Thus, whenever I rode with an officer during those days, the officers knew about my training, and I often ended up doing some things that I would never even think about doing today. But we were a team, certainly short-manned, and trying our best to make our community a safe place in which to live and enjoy life. For the most part, I never worried about being in danger or being in "harm's way." We knew we had each other's back, and knew that our community would support us should the occasion arise.

Fast forward to today. We have over 30,000 people living in Bella Vista and many more living in our adjacent cities. Our police stations are not people friendly, with most them having locked doors and surrounded by protective fences. Even though I was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff Chaplain and carried a badge, even a few years ago I was not permitted to enter the Bella Vista police station to deliver barbecue chicken with all the fixings for the officers to enjoy. We chaplains had fed the Benton County deputies and had enough left over, so I asked for the privilege of sharing it with the Bella Vista police department. But things were changing even then, and our police station was essentially in lock down. It is even more so today.

Why should this be? Well, to begin, it is not safe to be a law enforcement officer these days. Certainly, a large part of the problem exists because there are more people and more crime, much of which involves weapons we never saw on the streets a decade ago; but also a large part of it involves the lack of community support. In many places, there is no one from the community willing to step in to help a police officer in a stressful situation. Instead, there are a myriad of people witnessing the event and taking pictures with their cell phones. Instead of working for a peaceful neighborhood, too often people are only concerned about what they can do and not get caught.

Too many times today, our law enforcement officers are the targets of people who for one reason or another think it's a great feat to shoot a cop. It doesn't seem to matter whether the cop is a good person or someone who has made a mistake. Shooting a cop is probably the single situation in America today where a profession rules over individuality.

Yes, we do have some bad cops. Some of them are living with the standards that corrupted our nation early in its formation, and some of them have never had to put into practice what they have been trained to do when the situation arises and becomes real. I don't have to delineate examples of these unfortunate situations. You know them as well as I do.

However, most law enforcement officers are well trained and are dedicated to doing a good job keeping us safe. Yes, they may make a mistake from time to time, but so do most of the people I know, and most of us never find ourselves in life-or-death situations. Today, we have multiple shootings at our schools, churches, shopping malls, bars, concerts and theaters. You never know whether something is going to happen or not. You have to be super careful and always aware of your surroundings. But should something bad develop, it's still nice to be able to call 911 and know that help is on the way. But why wait until then to thank a police officer; why not find a way to thank him or her before something bad happens?

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.