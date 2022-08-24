Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

• Fall bowling league sign-up: Senior ladies bowling league is looking for ladies who like to bowl and have a great time. There are openings for full time and subs available. Bowling will be on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in Rogers. If interested please contact Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-426-2695.

• Local artists and crafters are invited to submit an application for a two-day festival on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, as a fundraiser for the museum. Applications are available at the museum and on the museum website (bellavistamuseum.org) or may be requested by calling Festival Coordinator Dustie Meads at 479-381-8546. The spaces are 12'x12' at $75 for both days. Vendors will need to provide their own tables, tent or canopy, and will be permitted to stay overnight in their vehicles on the museum grounds if they wish.

• October Wishing Spring Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40 (The Wishing Spring Gallery), is looking for past vendors of the Bella Vista Art & Craft Festival or newcomers to participate in this smaller event. Please email [email protected], or call 479-273-1798, or lookup on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

• Pumpkin Patch Craft Fair, a brand new craft fair, will be taking place at Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. Besides homemade crafts, the Pumpkin Patch will also be open to home-based businesses for things like Tupperware or Scentzy candles. Application forms for vendors can be found on the church website or call Wanda Brogren at 479-855-1325.

• The Property Owners Association assessment increase vote is now in progress. Voting ends Oct. 4 and there is an Assessment Vote Results Meeting at 6 p.m. at Lakepoint the same day.

Aug. 28

• Bella Vista's Men's Chorus fall concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church and will feature a program of cowboy and patriotic music entitled "America Sings." This is the only fundraiser to help support the operating expenses of the chorus. Tickets are available from chorus members or at the door.

Aug. 30

• A Food and Beverage Job Fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the BV Bar & Grill (Country Club) presented by the Property Owners Association. There will be several hiring managers on-hand at the job fair to interview, perform background checks, drug test and on-the-spot hiring. Job openings are Cooks, Servers, Bartenders and two Restaurant Managers with the offer of paid training, flexible hours, fun work environment and opportunity for advancement. No experience necessary. Interested candidates should bring I-9 paperwork materials (valid state-issued photo ID, social security card, birth certificate or valid U.S. passport). Additionally, any person interested can apply online at www.bellavistapoa.com or send resumes to: [email protected] or call 479-855-5038.

Sept. 1

• The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will host Jim Erwin to the Round Table on Sept. 1, to present his program on Jesse James: the Man, the Myth and the Movie. This program will look at the historic story of Jesse James, his role as a Civil War guerrilla fighter, post-war criminal, and the legend that he would become both in his lifetime and to this day. Those not familiar with the movie Jesse James, which was filmed in Pineville and southwest Missouri in 1938, there will be a showing of the film at 4:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum before the 7 p.m. presentation by Erwin. Due to the short time between the movie and the presentation, guests are invited to bring snacks or a carry-in dinner to eat during the movie. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Sept. 5

• Bella Vista Community Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. Labor Day at Blowing Springs park.

Sept. 11

• Andante Music Club announces a performance by Shaina Martinez, mezzo soprano. She is the winner, Women's Voice, of The National Federation of Music Club's 2021 Young Artist Competition. The concert is at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Central United Methodist Church located at 2535 West New Hope Road in Rogers. Mary Scott Smith, collaborative piano, will accompany Martinez. This program is also a memorial in loving memory of Mary Shambarger, sponsored by her daughter Susan Shambarger Goss and son-in-law Dr. Stephen L. Goss. Reception follows the program. The concert is free and open to the public. More information may be found at andantemusicclub.org or by contacting [email protected]

Sept. 24

• The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host a Dog Days of Summer event from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Kingsdale pool. The entrance fee per dog is $10 with the money supporting the animal shelter. Stop in for hot dogs, swimming dogs and good times. Arvest and Crye-Leike are sponsoring the BBQ.

The rules: All dogs must be current on vaccinations. Pool chemicals will be removed from the pool. Bring a towel. Humans may not swim.

• Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the website at humcbv.com/car-show for all details and make plans to join a celebration of all things automotive.