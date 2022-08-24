LETTER: A million dollars here, a million dollars there

In July 2021, I asked my State Representative, Gayla McKenzie to make a request to the Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge for her opinion as to the legality of the Bella Vista Architectural Control Committee (ACC) to remove all white fences in Bella Vista. In December I received a letter from Attorney Rutledge stating that she couldn't opine. I always thought one of the primary functions of the AG's Office was to give legal opinions. Attorney Rutledge is now running for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor. She did say that to get an opinion I would have to get it from a circuit court judge.

So, on Dec. 16, 2021, I filed a Complaint in the Benton County Circuit Court and repeated the question as to whether the Bella Vista ACC had the authority to rid Bella Vista of all our white fences. Because I failed to caption the case properly, Judge Horwart dismissed the case and ordered me to pay the ACC's attorney fees of $2,500. This decision was made without the argument even making it to trial. During the trial Buddy Vernetti's attorney lied under oath when he said that his client never did receive the original Complaint and Judge Horwart knows better because I sent her the green Certified Return Postal Receipt.

In a similar lawsuit that I filed in the Benton County Circuit Court a while back I asked the Court if the Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA) could legally sell permits at $400 each to allow businesses, corporations, contractors and other organizations to dump rubber tires, car batteries, paint cans, 4 huge concrete drums, swimming pool cover, truck transmission and other toxic materials in the Trafalgar Stump Dump. The POA operated the stump dump for 13 years and did not have a permit to operate the dump and yet, they were selling permits. Over a period of 13 years the POA gleaned over $1.4 million dollars. The lawsuit ended with my paying $10,242.50 to the POA attorney fees.

Not so fast Buzz Cory, I received a letter last week from the IRS stating that their investigation of the above matter is still on going. Al Capone didn't go to prison for murdering a lot of people. He went to the slammer because he got into trouble with the IRS.

The dump caught on fire in 2018 and burned for almost a year. Finally, the POA was ordered to put out the fire which they did at a tune of approximately $4 million dollars. Last month Bailey and Oliver Law Firm hit the POA et al for $6.4 million dollars to pay restitution to their approximately 150 clients who suffered smoke damages.

The point of this writing is that it's a million dollars here, a million dollars there, and it really doesn't matter because it is just our money and the POA can always conduct another bogus assessment increase election and take more money from the membership.

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista