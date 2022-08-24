Hobbs State Park offering Beaver Lake kayak tours

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area continues its full schedule of nature programs as summer begins to wind its way through the end of August in northwest Arkansas.

The upcoming schedule of informative and interesting events includes:

• Puffballs in the Sky

Is a cloud just a cloud? Clouds can tell us things. Clouds can do things. Do you know what thunder really is? Why do tornadoes form in clouds? Join Park Interpreter Steve to learn about our amazing clouds in his program called Puffballs in the Sky.

The meeting place for this program, scheduled for 11-11:30 a.m., is the Discovery Room in the Visitor Center. Admission is free to the public.

• Hobbs History

Sit back and relax on our front porch rocking chairs with our park history guru, Park Interpreter Steve, to learn more about how and when this area became a state park, why we are designated as a Conservation Area and other interesting history related to Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

The meeting place for this program, scheduled for 2-2:30 p.m., is the Discovery Room in the Visitor Center. Admission is free to the public.

• Meet the Nightshift: Night exploration hike on the Ozark Plateau Trail

Spend an evening "after hours" at Hobbs State Park with Park Interpreter Trish. Experience the nocturnal sights, sounds and creatures of the forest in this unique exploratory hike. This evening will begin with a brief program about a few of the creatures we expect to find on this hike. We may even identify some species of bats by their unique echolocation calls. This hike will be held on an ADA accessible trail and is recommended for ages 7 and up. Flashlights or headlamps with red lights are recommended.

The meeting place for this program, scheduled for 8-9:30 p.m., is the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center. Admission is free.

• The Ozark Chinquapin Tree

Learn from Park Interpreter Steve why this rare tree, once common in the Ozarks, is so important and what we are doing at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to try and save it.

The meeting place for this program, scheduled for 2-2:45 p.m., is the Discovery Room in the Visitor Center. Admission is free.

• Moonlight kayak tour on Beaver Lake

Spend the evening paddling on Beaver Lake while guided by a park interpreter. We will learn the basics of paddling and enjoy the moonlight on the lake. All equipment is provided. Space is limited to 10 people. Bring a bottle of water, insect repellent, flashlight and dress for the weather. Minimum age 9. Registration required. Call (479) 789-5000 for more information and to register.

The meeting place for this program, scheduled for 7-9 p.m., is the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children age 9-12.

• Sunset kayak tour on Beaver Lake

Spend an evening paddling on Beaver Lake while guided by a park interpreter. We will learn the basics of paddling as we explore a calm area of Beaver Lake and take in the showstopper: the setting sun. Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. Space is limited to 10 people. Bring a bottle of water, insect repellent, flashlight and dress for the weather. Minimum age is 9. Pre-registration and pre-payment required. Call (479) 789-5000 to register.

The meeting place for this program, scheduled for 6-8 p.m., is the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children age 9-12.

Covid safety guildelines are in effect for guest and staff safety. Space may be limited for some programs.