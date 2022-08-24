The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fit to be tied

by Flip Putthoff | August 24, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Gary Rowland puts the final touches on a fishing fly during the demonstration.

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat Gazette Gary Rowland, with the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club, ties fishing flies on Saturday while Tracy and Angelia Franklin, of Prairie Grove, watch during a fly tying demonstration at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anglers from the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited tied an array of flies for catching trout, smallmouth bass and other species.

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat Gazette Gary Rowland, with the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club, ties fishing flies on Saturday while Tracy and Angelia Franklin, of Prairie Grove, watch during a fly tying demonstration at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anglers from the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited tied an array of flies for catching trout, smallmouth bass and other species.

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat Gazette Gary Rowland, with the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club, ties fishing flies on Saturday while Tracy and Angelia Franklin, of Prairie Grove, watch during a fly tying demonstration at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anglers from the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited tied an array of flies for catching trout, smallmouth bass and other species.

photo Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat Gazette Gary Rowland, with the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club, ties fishing flies on Saturday while Tracy and Angelia Franklin, of Prairie Grove, watch during a fly tying demonstration at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anglers from the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited tied an array of flies for catching trout, smallmouth bass and other species.

Print Headline: Fit to be tied

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT