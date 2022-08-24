Council rethinks trio of short-term rental ordinances

Bella Vista's City Council entered Monday night's work session at the District Court Building with three proposed ordinances on the agenda dealing with the ongoing discussion of the regulation of short-term rentals in the city.

But after hearing comments from State Health Department official Richard Murphree, the Council decided to pull the proposals and try to work them into a more specific ordinance that would address concerns raised by Murphree's answers to some of the Council's questions.

Murphree, the environmental manager for the State health Department's NW Region, spoke to the Council and those in attendance in the audience for almost an hour about everything from septic system inspections to how often the tanks should be pumped to maintain peak efficiency to the risks of everyday usage as opposed to using the systems heavily for three or four days followed by three or four days off.

When he finished taking questions, Mayor Peter Christie, who himself had put together one of the three proposals, recommended the Council take more time to see if the three proposals could be consolidated into one.

"Frankly after what I just heard, I think the best plan might be to have a meeting of the minds amongst us, a public meeting, and revamp these into one after what Richard has told us," he said. "We have bits and pieces of what he's told us in all three, but it's not all together into one. I would be willing to pull my proposal off the table if we could get together and do that."

The other two proposals were authored by Council members Steven Bourke and Doug Fowler.

Among other things, the three proposals centered around such topics as permits being required to operate a short-term rental, provisions for a maximum number of short-term rental permits that would be issued, providing a process for revocation of a permit, occupancy limits for the short-term rentals and penalties for violations of codes dealing with the short-term rentals.

The proposals were to be discussed in the work session before starting the voting process with the regular session on Monday, Aug. 29. The Council agreed with the mayor's suggestion, meaning no discussion on these proposals will take place in the regular session. Christie said a public session will be scheduled for some time during the week after the regular session and, since there will be at least two Council members present, the meeting will be made public with the opportunity for public input at that time.

"This way we can spend more time working on it," Christie said. "Instead of this month, it would have to be for next month. There's an awful lot we would have to digest and get in here. None of these do what Richard's talking about completely."

Before the work session concluded the Council discussed other agenda items that will be voted on at the regular session. Two of the items that work hand-in-hand are ordinances amending previous sections of the city's Code of Ordinances. During its last regular session, the Bella Vista Planning Commission approved sending the two items to the Council for its vote in its next regular session.

One amendment would modify certain minimum setbacks in R-1, Residential, Single-family District from 10 feet to 7.5 feet while the other would remove administrative approval of certain minor modifications to reduce side setbacks under certain conditions.

The final agenda item the Council discussed was a resolution approving the mayor's appointment of J.B. Portillo to the Bella Vista Arts Council to fill an unexpired term ending April 22, 2024. The open position is a result of the resignation of Shelli Kerr.

The Council's regular session will start at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the District Court Building.