COLUMN: Council continues working through tough issues

It is naive to think being a member of a City Council is all sunshine and strolls through fields of daisies.

Granted, some City Council members can go through meeting after meeting never raising their voice, blood pressure or even an eyebrow during the execution of their duties.

Then there are other times when that's not the case.

In my time as a newspaper man I've covered City Councils in five or six cities and never once had to write about a councilperson demonstrating action a person voted into public office should not demonstrate.

There was one instance where I almost had that opportunity but, to be honest, couldn't verify with certainty the councilperson was actually acting in a disrespectful manner. I'm almost certain she was, but decided to pass on taking it to the next level.

It happened in the city of Los Alamos, NM, a city in which some people in positions of power sometimes like to flaunt that power. The lady in question was serving on the City Council when a person she had disagreed with on many occasions addressed the Council during a portion of the meeting reserved for public comment. This person was actually running against the councilperson in the upcoming election and made very valuable points regarding why the current Council should not proceed with plans they had implemented for a project in the city.

The members of the Council sat behind a counter that was laid out in a semi-circle. They were a few feet higher than those in the audience, and their faces were somewhat hidden behind computer monitors.

As the audience member addressed the Council, the councilperson in question hid her face behind the monitor and laughed and made faces to the councilperson sitting next to her, all the while completely unaware that from my vantage point I could see everything she was doing.

Needless to say, she was a bit startled when our eyes met, realizing that a member of the media had seen everything that was going on.

The look on her face was priceless. I let it go with a look of disappointment while shaking my head in disbelief. The point was made.

Before moving west I got to cover a City Council in Arkansas that had a three-ring circus reputation, with councilmen excusing themselves from one meeting to resolve a discussion with their fists out in the parking lot. During another session a participant ended up handcuffed by the town police officer to the City Hall flag pole until the county deputy could come and offer assistance.

Things had settled down in that little town by the time I started covering their meetings, so I never got to get in on the fun. The only fun I had covering City Councils during that time was showing up for one meeting that lasted a total of 17 minutes.

It probably had nothing to do with the fact the meeting fell on the same night as the NCAA men's basketball championship game. Maybe, maybe not. But in their defense the next month's meeting lasted 11 minutes.

Which brings me to the Bella Vista City Council. I tip my hat to these men for the work I've seen them do in the 11 months I've been here. They've had to tackle some tough topics during that time, topics in which unpopular decisions had to be made, decisions that were best for the city but hard for some of the city's residents to swallow.

Right now they're discussing septic systems and short-term rentals. And while those two topics might seem to be very unlikely companions in most cities, here in Bella Vista they're walking hand-in-hand. The future of this union is full of hard questions that need to be answered, and those answers need to come quickly. Unfortunately, the answers won't be well received by all involved.

That's always the case with these kind of answers.

At the outset of Monday night's work session the Council -- along with several people sitting in the audience -- heard from Richard Murphree, the environmental manager for the NW Region of the Washington County Health Unit, regarding the current status of Bella Vista's septic system situation, and how the city's burgeoning short-term rental business could be effected by that status.

It was enough to make Mayor Peter Christie recommend the Council pull back the three proposed ordinances it was going to discuss later in the session, circle the wagons and try to come up with an ordinance that even more specifically addresses the situation at hand.

More discussion will take place next week after this month's regular session. The public will have an opportunity to be a part of that discussion. And the members of the Council will continue to be tasked with finding the answers that are best for the future of the city.

It's not going to be a stroll among the daisies, but hopefully the decisions they reach will lead us to fields of daisies and not failing septic systems.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.