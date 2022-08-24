Club dedicates native garden bed

The Bella Vista Garden Club dedicated its native garden bed to one of its members at the club's facility on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Members surprised long-time club member Lou Jasper with a plaque dedicating the native bed in her honor. Member Joal Miller invited Jasper to the facility for an interview with "The Weekly Vista," and when she arrived a large group had gathered.

Miller revealed the surprise and unveiled the plaque. Next, member Geri Hoerner said a few words.

"Every time I have a question she has the answer," Hoerner said of Jasper. "We've had so many good times together, and she's such a joy to me."

Jasper said when she was growing up, she was the only child in the family, and she spent a lot of time with her father in the outdoors. She said he would identify plants and trees for her and told her to learn the proper names because the common names differ by region.

"I think the garden looks fantastic. It's quite an honor. Thank you. I didn't expect it," she said.

Miller explained the club started the native garden bed at the facility, which is located next to Village Wastewater, when the wastewater treatment employees offered it. It was full of Johnson grass, which is extremely invasive, she said. At the club's request, the employees dug out the bed, and club members sprayed it with weed killer, and then it was filled with more soil and native plants were brought in.

Jasper said there are many types of plants in the bed, some of which go dormant in the winter but come back in the spring. Among the plants are trees and shrubs, a redbud, a fringe tree and a strawberry bush. She added some of the common names of plants in the bed, such as turtlehead and spiderwort, were given by pioneers who named the plants after what they looked like.

The bed is at this time mostly in the sun, so the club will have to wait until the trees and shrubs grow larger to plant native woodland plants, such as bloodroot and spring beauties, she said.

She said the garden bed will be an ongoing project of the club with plants being moved and added over time.

One member of the club asked her for a piece of advice on caring for the native bed while Jasper was speaking with "The Weekly Vista," and she had the answer.

"She's just a walking encyclopedia, that's for sure," Hoerner said.

Jasper has been a member of the garden club for about 20 years.

"This is a complete surprise to me. I thank everybody for coming," Jasper added.