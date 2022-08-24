Civil War Round Table presents Jesse James program

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce Jim Erwin will make his second visit to the Round Table on on Thursday, Sept. 1, to present his program on Jesse James: the Man, the Myth and the Movie.

This program will look at the historic story of the famous Jesse James, his role as a Civil War guerrilla fighter, post-war criminal and the legend he would become both in his lifetime and to this day.

For those who may not be familiar with the movie Jesse James, which was filmed in Pineville, Mo., and southwest Missouri in 1938, we will show the film at the Bella Vista Historical Museum before the presentation by Erwin.

Erwin, graduated from Missouri State University with a B.A. in mathematics. After service in the United States Army, he obtained an M.A. in history from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a J.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia Law School. Jim practiced law in St. Louis for 38 years. He is the author and co-author of six books from the History Press: "Guerillas in Civil War Missouri" (2012); "Guerrilla Hunters in Civil War Missouri" (2013); "The Homefront in Civil War Missouri" (2014); "A Brief History of St. Charles, Missouri" (2017); "Steamboat Disaters of the Lower Missouri River" (2020, with his wife Vicki Berger Erwin); and "Notorious Missouri: 200 Years of Historic Crimes" (2021).

He is president of the St. Louis Civil War Roundtable, vice chair of the Kirkwood (M0.) Arts Commission and a volunteer interpreter at the Missouri History Museum and the Soldiers Memorial Museum in St. Louis.

The movie Jesse James will be shown at the Bella Vista Museum beginning at 4:30 p.m. Erwin's lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Due to the short time between the movie and the presentation, guests are invited to bring snacks or a carry-in dinner to eat during the movie. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]