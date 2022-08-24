Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Aug. 15 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Darrell Bottjen; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Herb Ayres. Winners of Texas Canasta were: first, Sharon Bower; second, Gloria Sperry. This group will meet at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 16: first -- Vivian Bray and Marvin Parvi; second -- Jim and Janet Callarman; third -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach. Honorable mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson. Play starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. We play as couples but if you do not have a partner, we can find one for you.

Note: Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, we will be playing at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. There will be a $1 charge per person that will be given to the church for the use of their facilities. The starting time will remain at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 17: first, Andy Pilkerton; second, Linda Ervin.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Aug. 11: first, John Young; second, Deanna Smith; third, Cornelia Flemming. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mike's with an open invite.

Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Aug. 11: North-South -- Ron Schopper and Michele White; East-West -- Becky Mincke and Diane Warren

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 12: Table 1 -- first, Bill Schernikau; second, Van Bateman. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Dan Bloomer. High score -- Wayne Doyle

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 13: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Ray Dore, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Email scores to [email protected]