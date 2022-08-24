BVFD awarded Arkansas First Responder Service Of The Year
BVFD receives First Responder Awardby Staff Report | August 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The Bella Vista Fire Department received the Arkansas First Responder Service of the Year Award at the Arkansas EMT Association banquet held Aug. 7. The award ceremony followed the Arkansas EMT Association Education Symposium and Trade Show held Aug. 4-7 in Hot Springs. Representing BVFD at the presentation were (from left) Battalion Chief Leon Lieutard; Chief Steve Sims; Battalion Chief Ronnie Crupper; and Fire Inspector Jason Bowman.
Print Headline: BVFD receives First Responder Award
