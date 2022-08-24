The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Big outing on Loch Lomond

by Bennett Horne | August 24, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

photo Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

Print Headline: Big outing on Loch Lomond

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT