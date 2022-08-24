Big outing on Loch Lomond

Photos submitted Bella Vista resident and Fly Tyers Club member Steve Curtis caught some nice largemouth bass, including one weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at the Loch Lomond dam during a fishing outing on Tuesday, July 12.

