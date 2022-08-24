Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 8

11:34 a.m. Police received a report at the Bella Vista Public Library that someone had been dumping books at the library.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

11:50 a.m. Police received a report on Lancashire Boulevard at Hampstead Road that there were chickens in a ditch.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

3:14 p.m. Police received a report on Clacton Lane that a person's vehicle was stolen from their brother's address some time before Aug. 7 and it was not reported. However, then the vehicle was found on fire on the side of Interstate 49 at mile marker 58. The owner of the vehicle had a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Thursday, Aug. 11

3:09 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone was scammed out of $3,000.

4:05 p.m. Police arrested Heidi Aileen Castillo, 45, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at Murphy Drive and Gwynetha Lane.

Friday, Aug. 12

9:20 a.m. Police received a report on Shanklin Drive that someone had legal paperwork stolen from their home.

Saturday, Aug. 13

10:37 a.m. Police received a report on Melanie Drive that someone's trash bin was missing.

Sunday, Aug. 14

1:50 a.m. Police arrested Micheal Field Rector, 52, in connection with careless and prohibited driving, DWI drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Bella Vista Recycling Center.