Bella Vista Club News

Retired Nurses of NWA

The Retired Nurse's of NWA will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug, 30, at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café prior to the meeting. The topic, Macular Degeneration, will be presented by Tommye Jones, PA, who is associated with the office of Dr. Della Croce at the Retina Center of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Call 316-644-0472 for more information. Note: As a club, meetings are held on the fifth Tuesday in the months that have five Tuesdays.

Nebraska Club of NWA

The Nebraska Club of NWA will gather at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Tanyard Creek Pavilion, to kick off the 2022 fall sports season. A pulled pork, beans, coleslaw meal and beverages will be served. For more information, and to join the club, contact either Marcia 605-870-1880 or Dean 417-213-0305.

Andante Music Club

Harpist Jane Powell, will perform Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Andante's September meeting. Lunch will be provided at noon with the concert to follow at 1 p.m. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. More information may be found on the website at andantemusicclub.org.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. with a social hour at 5:30. The topic is the migration of Monarch Butterflies. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection's brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Sandy Moore, "My Sunflower Journey" and our special feature will be Ron East, "Woodworking Artisan." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Sept. 9. For reservations or cancellations, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or Text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected] Please be sure to honor your reservations. Call or text to cancel or reservations can be used by a friend.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.