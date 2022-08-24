AR Prostate Cancer Foundation hosts Bella Vista screening

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation is once again partnering with Allen's Food Market in Bella Vista to focus on men's prostate health with a free screening for all men in the area on Tuesday, Aug. 30. This event will kick off a month-long effort by APCF to increase statewide awareness of prostate cancer by providing free screening events to help ensure that no man will face prostate cancer alone.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting men and the second leading cause of cancer deaths, but it's nearly 100% survivable if detected early. Pandemic lifestyle changes caused too many people to put off their regular health exams, potentially allowing a treatable condition to grow deadly. This screening will be a non-invasive blood draw for Prostate Specific Antigens (PSA) only. The event is free and is at no charge to a person's insurance; however, APCF Program Director Jamie Moody requested that men call the Foundation office to reserve a time spot for the event so they can move people through as quickly as possible.

"Prostate cancer screening can be as easy as a simple blood test and we know it can save lives," said Chris Collier, executive director of the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation. "The key to surviving, though, is catching it early. We hope communities across the state can join us this September to make sure that no Arkansan has to face prostate cancer alone."

Individuals can get more information at arprostatecancer.org.