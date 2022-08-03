Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Included in the Mercy Way bridge improvement project is the widening of Mercy Way, as seen here on the portion of Mercy Way east of the bridge in front of Village Pet Hospital. City officials said lanes will likely shift in one direction or another during the construction, but all lanes should remain open throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Included in the Mercy Way bridge improvement project is the widening of Mercy Way, as seen here on the portion of Mercy Way east of the bridge in front of Village Pet Hospital. City officials said lanes will likely shift in one direction or another during the construction, but all lanes should remain open throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Print Headline: Widening the Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content