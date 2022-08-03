Weekly Vista Obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022

Barbara Jean Weeks Jernigan

Barbara Jernigan was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Sanger, Texas, to Oscar Franklin and Anne Mae Brown Weeks. She died at her home on July 23, 2022, in Bella Vista, Ark.

She spent much of her life in Colorado where she raised her family and worked as a legal secretary/office manager for the law firm Sherman and Howard. She moved to Bella Vista, in 2011 with her son, William (Bill) Jernigan who has been her care giver.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Larry Weeks.

She is survived by sons, Terry (Laurie) Nash of Bellbrook, Ohio, Bill Jernigan of the home, Perry (Kim) Jernigan of Norfolk, Va.; nine grandchildren; her brother, Charles (Helen) Weeks of Bella Vista; son-of-her-heart, Ricky Jan of Colorado; and her special little buddy, Cody Myrick of the home.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation by Bella Vista Funeral Home.

Donald F. Kuta

Donald F. Kuta, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 22, 2022.

He was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Loup City, Neb., to Frank and Josephine (Badura) Kuta. After graduating from Loup City High School, he entered the U.S. Navy. Later he attended business school in Omaha, Neb., and worked for AT&T until his retirement. In 1962 he married Darlene Lewandowski. Following retirement, they moved to Bella Vista, where he was active in his church, the Bella Vista Courtesy Van and the recycle center.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Kelly Parker (Bobby) of Bella Vista, Kerry Tomberlin (Jason) of Bosque Farms, N.M.; son Kevin Kuta (Jaci) of St. Paul, Minn.; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Maxine Osentowski of York, Neb.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, with visitation at 9 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m., in the St. Bernard Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 St Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715. Burial will follow in the St. Bernard Columbarium.

Gary Kent Lee

Garry Kent Lee died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Rogers, Ark.

He was born Aug. 18, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Minn. He graduated in 1954 from Mahnomen High School, Mahnomen, Minn., then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving for over 23 years throughout the world. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Rogers, a Distinguished Toastmaster in Toastmasters International, a Master Gardener, and a volunteer at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. He married Marilyn Nov. 19, 1976, living first on Beaver Lake at Hickory Creek, and then on Lake Windsor in Bella Vista. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, boating, R.V. camping, caring for a multitude of bird feeders, and outdoor grilling.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Orville Hilmer (Gitch) Lee and Daisy Viola (Dee) Lee.

Survivors include brothers, Dennis Lee and Wayne Lee (Jan); sister, Deanne Paggen; wife, Marilyn Horn Lee; and children-he-thought-of-as-his-own, Mike Dawson (Petra), Cheryl Remoy, Chuck Dawson, Rick Dawson (Lisa), Bobby Dawson (Beth), Becky McClellan, Susan Brown (Keith) and John Dawson; and 11 grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Central United Methodist Church, Rogers, Ark., with interment at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Dale E. Williams

Dale E. Williams was born Sept. 3, 1943. He died July 29, 2022.

He retired after 30 years at John Deere and relocated to Arkansas to enjoy his favorite past time of golfing.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie; and brother, Larry.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Williams; his two daughters, Jana (Jerry) Buller, Lunn Weidler; step children, Patty (Craig), Donnie (Cathleeen) Deutmeyer, Dale Atchison, Doug (Teri) Atchison, Michael DaSilva, Darlene DaSilva; 13 grandchildren; and his brother, Dean (Becky) Williams.

