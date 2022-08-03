Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, July 27
Low Individual Net + First Week of Tournament
A-FLIGHT
First -- Ralph Nimmer (34)
Second -- John Schmitt (35)
Third (4-tie) -- Lee Young, Tim Hartney, Alan Haugh and Dave Prudhomme (36)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Bruce Painter (34)
Second (3-tie) -- Joe Ridolfo, Dean Sobel and Joe Jayroe (36)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Bob Davis (33)
Second -- Jack Doyle (35)
Third (tie) -- Randy Dietz and Jim Sours (36)
D-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- Jim Hofferber and David Schenk (33)
Third -- Hillery Krueger (34)