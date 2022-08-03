The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Report | August 3, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, July 27

Low Individual Net + First Week of Tournament

A-FLIGHT

First -- Ralph Nimmer (34)

Second -- John Schmitt (35)

Third (4-tie) -- Lee Young, Tim Hartney, Alan Haugh and Dave Prudhomme (36)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Bruce Painter (34)

Second (3-tie) -- Joe Ridolfo, Dean Sobel and Joe Jayroe (36)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Bob Davis (33)

Second -- Jack Doyle (35)

Third (tie) -- Randy Dietz and Jim Sours (36)

D-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- Jim Hofferber and David Schenk (33)

Third -- Hillery Krueger (34)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

