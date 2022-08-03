Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sheldon, a 9-month-old domestic shorthaired gray tabby cat. Sheldon is litter box trained, very friendly and will be up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped before leaving for his new home. His adoption fee is $45. For more information on Sheldon, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sheldon, a 9-month-old domestic shorthaired gray tabby cat. Sheldon is litter box trained, very friendly and will be up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped before leaving for his new home. His adoption fee is $45. For more information on Sheldon, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sheldon, a 9-month-old domestic shorthaired gray tabby cat. Sheldon is litter box trained, very friendly and will be up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped before leaving for his new home. His adoption fee is $45. For more information on Sheldon, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne