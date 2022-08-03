Past Perspectives

There are six traffic signals in Bella Vista, not counting the one at the north end at the Missouri state line or the south end at County Road 40. Four of the six are on Highway 71, which is the main reason so many travelers were glad to see the new bypass opened in October 2021.

The six signals and year of installation are: Town Center (71 northbound exit ramp) – 1994; Hwy. 71 and Riordan Road – 1998; Hwy. 71 and Mercy Way – 2000; Hwy. 71 and Trafalgar Road -- 2005; Hwy. 279 (Forest Hills) and Hwy. 340 (Lancashire) -- 2010; and Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road -- 2020.

The first regular traffic signal in Bella Vista was installed at the Hwy. 71 north bound off ramp at Town Center. The May 27, 1992, issue of The Weekly Vista reported that a traffic survey was completed that spring. "The survey was undertaken at the request of Cooper Communities, Inc., according to Bob Duvall of Cooper Homes ... 'What we would like to see are traffic signals at both sides of Town Center,' he said, 'but the state is reluctant to do that.'" In October of that year, it was announced that the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD), after setting up traffic counters all over Bella Vista, had concluded that two signals were needed. The Oct. 8, 1992, Benton County Daily Record stated, "What it found was that only two signals are 'warranted' – one at the northbound off ramp and one at the intersection of Chelsea Road (near Concordia) and Highway 340."

Since Bella Vista was still an unincorporated village in the county at that time, Duvall was quoted as saying that the state will install the signals and the county will maintain them. He said the fate and timing of the project depended on funds available, and he had no idea how long that would take.

A signal was never installed at Chelsea Road and Hwy. 340, though, and it was over two years later before the one was installed on the Hwy. 71 northbound off ramp at Town Center.

The Weekly Vista of April 13, 1994, reported, " ... The subject is a traffic light (a first for the village) at the intersection of 340 and the off ramp that will relieve the long line of cars that are often backed up, down to Highway 71. This can sometimes create a wait for up to 15 minutes to reach the intersection during peak hours ... . Previous reports indicated that the cost to install the traffic light system would be $46,085." That signal was made functional on Aug. 31, 1994.

However, what is considered the very first traffic signal of any kind installed in Bella Vista was the one in front of the Town Center Fire Station. The Weekly Vista of April 9, 1986, stated " ... The light will be controlled by a button placed near the fire doors, and firefighters will activate the lights which will flash for 30 seconds and shut off automatically allowing fire and ambulance equipment adequate time to enter Highway 340. Villagers should become acquainted with the signals and be prepared to stop in case of the activation. The lights will flash amber until activated. The lights were installed by the POA with permission of the Arkansas Highway Department at an approximate cost of $7,800. Similar lights, without the flashing amber, will be installed on Glasgow Road in front of the new Fire Station Number Three."

The second regular traffic signal installed in Bella Vista was at the corner of Hwy. 71 and Riordan Road. County Judge Clyde Cummings had indicated the county would pay for the light if federal money wasn't available. That signal was activated on Dec. 31, 1998, the final day of Cumming's term as County Judge. Its cost was $75,000.

Until 1998, the best way to get onto Highway 71 south of Kingsland Road was to cross the Lake Bella Vista dam. In November 1998, the road across the dam was closed to automobile traffic and a new bridge was opened across Little Sugar Creek just east of the Sugar Creek Shopping Center at Hwy. 71 and Greenwich Drive. In 1999, it was decided to change the name of the road from Greenwich Drive to Dartmoor Drive, and the name of the bridge from Sugar Creek to Dartmoor.

After the Property Owners Association and Cooper Communities each contributed $5,000 for engineering costs, and Benton County paid the rest of the cost, a traffic signal was installed at the intersection of Dartmoor (as it was then called) with Hwy. 71. Records giving the exact date were unavailable but it is believed to have been the summer of 2000. Cooper Communities sold the 9.5 acres at the southwest corner of the intersection of Dartmoor Drive and Lambeth Road to Mercy Health Systems in 2012, after which the Mercy Clinic was built and the name of the bridge and the street from Hwy. 71 to the four-way stop at Lambeth Road were changed to Mercy Way. Now the name Dartmoor is used only from the four-way stop in front of Cooper Elementary School south to the intersection with what is now called Veterans Way, then left up and over the hill and back down to Euston.

Regarding the intersection of Highway 71 and Trafalgar Road, a study was conducted in the fall of 2001 by the Arkansas State Highway Commission for traffic signals on Highway 71 at Trafalgar Road and Kingsland Road. They concluded that Kingsland Road and Hwy. 71 did not warrant a signal, but that Trafalgar Road and Hwy. 71 did have the volume of traffic for a signal to be installed. Cost was estimated to be $70,000. It took a while to get all the funding together but that signal was finally installed in April, 2005. The April 13, 2005, edition of The Weekly Vista reported, "Continued growth in Bella Vista is being blamed for an increase in traffic accidents for the first quarter of 2005 ... . With a new traffic light at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and U.S. Highway 71, officials are hoping to cut down on some accidents, although this is not the only place where accidents occur."

In 2010, the four-way stop signs at Highways 279 and 340 were replaced by a traffic signal. Those signs had been installed in April, 1999, after the POA requested a study and installation of the signs based on apparent increased traffic flow and accident potential in the area, as reported in the April 14, 1999, edition of The Weekly Vista. The cost of the traffic signal installed in the summer of 2010 was $111,380, paid for by federal stimulus money from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

Eventually Bella Vista got approval from the state to install a traffic signal at Highway 71 and Kingsland Road. The intersection was labeled as dangerous because of the limited visibility due to the curve just south of the intersection and fast moving traffic. There were three fatalities at that intersection in three years, with two of them in a single collision. Work was started but on July 11, 2019, the City of Bella Vista issued this statement: "Contractors discovered some underground fiber optic lines on the west side of 71 that didn't show up during the original locate. They are now reworking the plans and will hopefully be able to continue on without much more delay."

After overcoming several obstacles, the signal became functional in February 2020. The City of Bella Vista issued this statement on February 18, 2020: "You can expect to see flashing yellow on the traffic light starting today. The light will flash for a few days and then be fully functional starting next week."

• • •

