Pars 4 Paws helps animal shelter

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter held its 17th Annual Pars 4 Paws Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 16. The weather was perfect in the morning with a slight cloud cover and cooler temperatures as 42 teams signed up with timed starts in 10-minute increments at Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Anita Werts, the co-chair of the Pars 4 Paws committee, said the tournament experience was enhanced thanks to a mobile app that was made available to all the golfers.

"This was the first year we used Kingswood's Golf Genius mobile app which made real time scoring possible," she said.

One participant added, "BVAS really knows how to put on a tournament."

The entire event is run by volunteers and numerous sponsors from around Bella Vista. Out of 168 golfers, 140 door prizes were awarded as well as 19 raffle prizes, 12 flight payouts and six additional options to win, including the prize of an automobile donated by tournament sponsor Wood Motor Company for hitting a hole-in-one.

Drinks and snacks and a Papa Mike's boxed lunch were also provided as no one left empty handed. Curt Stoops, BVAS president, said, "We hold this tournament the second Saturday in July every year. The golfers have come to rely on us to do it right."

Werts, the organization's treasurer, and board member Kathy Griffith co-chaired the committee for the tournament with board member Geri Pamplone serving as the tournament's volunteer coordinator. This event is one of the BVAS board member contributions to the ongoing well being of the shelter.

More than 120 businesses provided goods, money, or services to ensure this event was a success. BVAS Executive Director Nancy Cullins said, "This is a community awareness opportunity. We took this year to highlight local companies, such as Highland Pet, Lovely Pets Grooming and Namastay Training, to continue the good work for animals once they are in a fur-ever home."