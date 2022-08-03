OPINION: Life compared to roses

I recently received a Facebook notice which included a message on the sign board of Faith Baptist Church (I don't know which one), which said: "When life isn't a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns." That's a great thought.

The Bible makes a strong argument that Jesus suffered and died as a substitute sacrifice for us and the sins we have committed. At his crucifixion, they made a crown of thorns and placed it upon his head with the inscription "King of the Jews." The idea of an animal or human offering as a sacrifice with some kind of supernatural power is not widely held today by a lot of people, but that still does not negate someone dying for someone else. The Old Testament is replete with examples of all sorts of sacrifices for various purposes, but the New Testament declares that the last sacrifice was made by Jesus which ended the sacrificial system.

I'm very glad that the sacrificial system is over for a number of reasons, not the least being it had to be very messy and bloody; and I'm not completely convinced that the sacrificial system of the Old Testament was as effective as many people purport and believe. However, at issue is Jesus' willingness to die upon a cruel cross for the sins committed by an ungrateful population. If his death was just a human sacrifice, then there are some serious theological problems with it; but add to his death the fact that Jesus was actually God in the flesh and that he came back alive shortly after being placed in a burial tomb, and you have a very different set of theological assertions.

Many theologians, myself included, believe that the heart of Christianity does not lie in all of the things Christians are either asked to do or to refrain from doing. Christianity was born when the tomb was empty on Easter Sunday morning and Jesus appeared alive to both his followers and to hundreds of other people. That's impossible if you are human, but deeply revealing if you are the Son of God.

There are literally thousands of different religious thoughts about the sacrificial system and the role Jesus played in it, and every person is entitled to his or her own belief system; but the point is summed up in my opening statement about the "one who wore the thorns." What does that say about us attempting to live a Christian life?

I've lost count of the times someone has declared to me, "Why did God allow that to happen?" Or, "If God is such a loving God, why does He allow so much sin and suffering among His human creation?" I well remember my instructor during my chaplaincy training telling all of us that under no circumstances would he succumb to dealing with "why" questions, because there are no good answers for them. Only God knows everything.

On the other hand, we do know that God is a loving God and that He desires the best for all of us. The problem is in determining what is really best for us when our personal desires tend to outweigh our dependence upon God. There is a qualitative difference being human and being God. This is made clear in the creation stories in Genesis, and the introduction of an evil force called "Satan." The real issue is not why God did this or did not do that; nor is it found in suggesting that God changes His mind depending upon either circumstances or prayer requests. God is unchanging. The issue is found in the fact that we are constantly changing, and too often not for good; and our desires and intentions too often come into direct conflict with the life God has chosen for us.

The problems and pain that we experience are not something God uses to punish us; they are there because we are human from the time of our conception until the time we die, and too often they are of our own making. At other times, they are simply there because we are not perfect.

If life is to be compared with roses, it must be affirmed that it is full of both the beauty of the flower and the protection of the thorns. As H.B. Kerschner preached over a century ago, "Our Padre, 'e says I'm a sinner, And John Bull, 'e says I'm a saint; And they're both of 'em bound to be liars, For I'm neither of 'em, I ain't. I'm a man, and a man's a mixture, Right down from his very birth; And part of 'im comes from 'eaven, And part of 'im comes from earth."

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.