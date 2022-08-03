Newman brings love of libraries, children to job

Alexandra Newman, the new children and youth services manager at the Bella Vista Public Library, has loved libraries since she was a child and also has years of experience working with children.

With a father who was in the military, Newman's family moved all over the United States when she was growing up. She said her family moved every couple of years, even to Germany at one point, finally settling for seven years at one time in Washington state, which allowed her to attend all four years of high school in one place.

"I've had a love for libraries for a really long time, just because there's always been a library at every military base I've ever lived at," she said.

Newman said while growing up in a military community she had many opportunities to volunteer for groups and work directly with children. Also, her mother cared for children, so she was always surrounded by them.

"It has slowly become my own passion over the years. Working with kids is incredibly rewarding, so much so that it is hard to describe in words. Let's just say I thrive in the chaos that is sticky hands and marker-covered faces," she said.

From Washington she moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she met her husband, Kason Newman, who was also in the military. She earned an associate of arts in studio art at San Antonio College and would later earn a bachelor of arts in art history at the University of Arkansas. She said her art history degree serves her well in working at a library because there are similarities between archival collections and libraries. Also while in San Antonio, she interned at the San Antonio Museum of Art under the museum's education department, helping to put on K-12 school tour programs and providing educational and hands-on tours and programs for ages K-12.

From San Antonio she moved to Montana, where she worked with children ages K-12 in an after school program for a year, tutoring them and creating special programs for them on a daily basis.

After that, Newman worked at The Village Library in Lompoc, Calif., near Vandenberg Air Force Base, where her husband was stationed. She worked there as a library tech and then as library branch manager. She said it was a small branch but quite busy.

"I just fell in love with working at libraries," she said.

During this time she also worked with children, volunteering as a storyteller at the library on the air force base and conducting story times, craft programs and more at The Village Library.

From California she came to Bella Vista and began working at the Bella Vista Public Library as a library assistant in April 2021. Her chance to serve in her current role came in April of this year when the position opened up.

"The previous person left really quickly. I jumped in," she said.

She was warned she would be swamped with a summer reading program to plan in very little time. Usually planning a summer reading program takes a full year, she added. She said just getting through the summer was a huge accomplishment. Using an ocean theme, she made a shark for the book drop, coral made out of sliced-up pool noodles and fabric drapes with sea creatures on them hanging from the ceiling, along with other decorations. She was quick to point out that she had help with the decorations.

Special events for the summer included regular story times every week, a kickoff party, a guest visit at a preschool, five teen nights, three movies, six family story times, five preschool story times and four special programs including Wonders of Wildlife, Mr. Jeff Science, a watercolor class by local artist Susan Blackwood and Opera in the Ozarks.

In addition to programming for ages 2-17, Newman is in charge of the children's collection, the teen advisory board, story times and special programs.

As for the collection, she plans to start updating the nonfiction collection in August as well as bilingual books.

"I love it so far," she said of her job. "I've worked with kids for a really long time, and now I get to do it as my job. The families are amazing. Everyone I've met has been great."