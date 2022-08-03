Photo courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum Bella Vista Historical Museum volunteer Maci Echols welcomes audience members to the museum's Family Night at the Movies event on Friday July 8. Small children were welcome to come with their blankets and lie on the floor, as Maci’s daughter Clara Ruth did, but the audience was nearly all adults (for whom chairs were provided). The movie, "Night at the Museum," was enjoyed by all, as was popcorn provided that was provided by Allen’s Food Market. The next family event is an ice cream social scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. on the museum grounds. For more information call 479-855-2335.

Bella Vista Historical Museum volunteer Maci Echols welcomes audience members to the museum's Family Night at the Movies event on Friday July 8. Small children were welcome to come with their blankets and lie on the floor, as Maci's daughter Clara Ruth did, but the audience was nearly all adults (for whom chairs were provided). The movie, "Night at the Museum," was enjoyed by all, as was popcorn provided that was provided by Allen's Food Market. The next family event is an ice cream social scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. on the museum grounds. For more information call 479-855-2335.

Print Headline: Movie night at the Bella Vista Museum

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content