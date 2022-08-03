The Weekly Vista
Meetings

by From Staff Reports | August 3, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Aug. 8 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Aug. 8 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 18 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

Aug. 28 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

