Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• The Property Owners Association will host Town Hall Meetings on the proposed $3 assessment increase. All those owning property (improved and/or unimproved) are eligible to vote on the assessment as long as they are members in good standing as of July 31, 2022.

The Town Hall Meetings have been scheduled to ask questions or voice concerns and will be held as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. at Metfield Clubhouse

Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at Highlands Clubhouse

Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. at Riordan Hall

• The Bella Vista Courtesy Van is looking for volunteer drivers and schedulers. Please call the office at 479-855-7663 and leave a message if you are interested. Only one or two days per month of your volunteer time would help a great deal as we serve the community and residents of Bella Vista who can no longer drive because of health or age by providing free transportation to and from their appointments.

• Flea in the Park will be held this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The Property Owners Association is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply to participate in the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Aug. 4

• Dr. Curt Fields will be the guest speaker at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table at 7 p.m. Due to an anticipated large audience, the event will be held at Cooper Chapel. Fields has portrayed General and President Grant in 22 states.

Aug. 6

• An ice cream social is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The museum staff asks that participants make reservations to ensure enough ice cream is provided. Participants may do so by calling 479-855-2335 or emailing [email protected] Admission to the museum is always free.

Aug. 10

• The Property Owners Association assessment increase vote timeline is as follows:

Aug. 10 -- Ballots/proxies are mailed and voting begins

Oct. 4 -- Voting ends

Oct. 4 -- Assessment Vote Results Meeting at 6 p.m. at Lakepoint

Aug. 13

• The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host its annual Chips and Dips event from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the shelter. The cost is $25 for a lifetime registration microchip and a bath, $20 for just a microchip, or $10 for a bath only.

• The next International Village Food Festival at United Lutheran Church will be held 5-6:30 p.m., and will feature All-American food. The meal will include a grilled hamburger, chips, baked beans and homemade strawberry shortcake. Meal cost is $15 and part of the proceeds go to Gravette Schools. There will be 100 meals available. Reservations are needed and may be "eat in" or "grab n' go." Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325.

• The Highlands Shooting Complex Open House at 16105 Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Bella Vista is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop by for fun, food, education and more. The open house will feature women's class sign-ups, concealed carry and basic pistol class sign-ups, a raffle for prizes and even youth trap shooting demonstrations every 30 minutes. Bring the family to meet the range staff and instructors, to get information on the gun range and its training programs and to see the renovated trap and skeet range, the rifle and pistol range, and to check out the new merchandise.

Aug. 16

• The Bella Vista Community Band will play at 7 p.m. at Blowing Springs.

Aug. 28

• Bella Vista's Men's Chorus fall concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church and will feature a program of "cowboy" and patriotic music entitled "America Sings." This is the only fundraiser to help support the operating expenses of the chorus. Tickets are available from chorus members or at the door.