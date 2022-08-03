Little Black Boutique opens on Gravette’s Main Street

GRAVETTE -- July's Third Thursday events included the grand opening of a new shop on Gravette Main Street. Morgan Babcock, of Bella Vista, opened her business, Little Black Boutique, at 201 Main Street S.E. Thursday, July 21. Merchandise available at the shop includes women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, candles and other gifts.

Morgan is a Louisiana native, born in Shreveport, and lived there for three years but traveled extensively since her father was in the Air Force. She says she spent most of her life in Joplin, Mo., where she graduated from Missouri Southern College. She met her husband Joel in southwest Missouri. Joel is from Carthage, Mo., and is an aerospace welder for Mundo-Tech Inc., a manufacturer of fabricated tube assemblies for the aerospace, defense and commercial industries.

The Babcocks moved to northwest Arkansas in 2011. They have five children, Kasyn, 13; Kendall, 12; Emy, 8; Londynn, 6; and Ridge, 1. Although they are living in Bella Vista now, the couple has bought a property in Gravette and is planning to build a house and move there.

Joel was busy for two or three months removing walls and remodeling the building which houses the boutique. It was formerly the headquarters for the Northwest Medical Center ambulance service. Morgan has offered her merchandise for sale in other salons, but this is her first experience operating a shop of her own.

Open hours for Little Black Boutique are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but Morgan plans to expand those hours after school starts. Her inventory includes several styles of Gravette Lion T-shirts and she invites all area ladies to come in and shop for the perfect apparel to cheer on the Lions this fall. Customers can contact the shop at [email protected] or via its Facebook page.

Susan Holland/Special to The Weekly Vista Natalie Jacobo, of Neosho, Mo., browses through a selection of colorful clothing at the Little Black Boutique. The store inventory includes women’s clothing, including several styles of Gravette Lion T-shirts. Also featured are shoes, accessories, jewelry, candles and gifts.

