Jertson decides not to seek re-election

Wayne Jertson is only the second city clerk the city of Bella Vista has ever known.

And now he figures it is time for the city to get to know a third.

Jertson began serving the first of what would be two terms as the city clerk on Jan. 1, 2015, following in the footsteps of Jane Wilms, the city's first city clerk.

The filing period for the November election, which this year include's Jertson's current position, begins today and this time his name will not be on the ballot.

"I've done it for almost eight years and I've enjoyed it," he said. "I'm at the age where I'd rather not have it anymore."

Bella Vista citizens will not only be voting for a new city clerk, but also a new mayor and council members to fill seats for Ward 1, Position 2; Ward 2, Position 2; and Ward 3, Position 2.

Jertson ran unopposed in 2014 and 2018, so when he was elected the first time he was able to get help from Wilms while serving an internship of sorts with then-Mayor Frank Anderson, which helped him get an early start at learning the ropes of the position.

"Jane was very helpful to me," Jertson said. "When I filed originally no one filed to run against me. As soon as the filing period closed, Frank invited me to come in whenever I wanted. He asked if I wanted a laptop or desktop computer and he got it ordered for me. I started right away coming in off and on, working with Jane, coming to meetings for a couple of months before my term actually started.

"I had the opportunity to learn a bit more about the position that way," he continued. "I understood basically what it was about, but you don't really know the job until you actually get at it and do it."

Jertson said his desire to find something new to do, while getting to know more about the new city he and his wife had just moved to, led him to decide to run for the city clerk position.

"I'd been retired three times and was always looking for something else to do. I couldn't play golf every day," he laughed. "I was interested in the idea. I'd been a businessman for 35 years back in Minnesota before we came here, so I'd always been involved with something. I was interested in getting to know a little more about Bella Vista and the people. And it's been great. The people I've had the chance to get to work with over the past seven and a half years have been fantastic. There's such a good staff working for the city and everybody's just great to work with. So it's been a lot of fun."

Jertson, who was a professional photographer and frame shop owner before moving to northwest Arkansas, ran unopposed both times for the part-time position which offers no benefits and a salary of $22,000.

"The main job I do is keeping track of records and working primarily with the mayor (Peter Christie) and staff attorney (Jason Kelley) in putting together the agendas," he said. "Those are the two main people I work with on the agendas. But I also work with the department heads that have input for items they want on the agendas. But most everything ends up going through Jason, who writes the resolutions and ordinances to make sure they're crafted legally and proper. When he gets those items prepared I get them from him and put it in the agenda format."

Jertson records minutes from the council meetings and, following a ruling in 2021, records the meetings and makes the recordings available to the public for up to one year after the meetings.

He compiles the minutes the day after the council's regular session. The minutes are then checked by the mayor and then sent to the council members as part of their next work session packet, to be reviewed before being approved or not approved by a vote in the following regular session. Once approved, Jertson adds them to the city's official minutes record book.

The city also has record books for all its resolutions, ordinances and contracts.

That process, which may seem tedious to some, was actually more time consuming before Jertson came across a software program called Laserfiche, which helps store these official documents as electronic files.

"Prior to my being elected it was all paper," he said. "We purchased a program called Laserfiche, which is a data base that keeps track of all our information: contracts, council minutes, memos of projects, all ordinances and resolutions. Oh, it's tremendously better."

After installing Laserfiche, Jertson spent the majority of his time converting the paper files to electronic files. He started by going back to the city's first days as a city.

"We only got started (as a city) in 2007, so when I got started with Laserfiche, over time I was able to go back and put all ordinances, resolutions and minutes in from the very beginning into Laserfiche," he said. "And it's all searchable."

Bella Vista's mayor commended Jertson's work, especially with Laserfiche, which helps the city clerk in his "keeper of the records" role.

"That position is the keeper of the records, so while he (prepares meeting agendas and records the minutes of the meetings), he publishes everything in all the newspapers that have to be published -- the ordinances, for example -- and also scans every single contract into Laserfiche," Christie said. "He works Tuesdays and Thursdays and usually puts in a full day each day. He ends up being the point person sometimes for special projects, which may require digging into the archives to find certain things and, if necessary, helps find more information if it's needed for things like a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request. So he's really the keeper of the records."

Jertson had several resources at his disposal when he began his first term as city clerk, the same resources that will be available to the next city clerk.

"There's a state clerk's association I got involved in," he said, "and I went to several of those meetings early on because I could learn a lot of the ins and outs of the job."

He said he also learned quite a bit from the Arkansas Municipal League, an organization which provides helpful information and resources to local municipalities.

"They have a portion dedicated to their clerk's association," Jertson said. "And I've worked real close with Jason and he's been awesome to help me, especially the first couple of years, making sure I was doing things correctly."

Overall, he said, it's been "a very interesting job," adding, "There's always something new coming up. It's kept my interest and I've enjoyed it. I will miss it -- there's no question about that -- but you don't do something forever."

Part of the job he found so interesting was the way the city has changed and grown over the past seven and a half years.

"There's been a lot of changes and it's been neat to be a part of that," he said. "There's been a lot of growth. Frank and Jane really got things set up and started really well for turning Bella Vista into a city and getting that going."

That growth, he said, wouldn't have happened had the city not gone through the incorporation process.

"We wouldn't be anything like it is right now if we hadn't have incorporated," he said, "because none of these taxes were coming back because the (Property Owners Association) was a private entity and could not get tax money. The one who probably liked it the least was the county. We get our share of county taxes based on population. But none of that money would have come back to a POA. So we could have never kept up our roads or infrastructure."

But, he added, "It was a big help to the POA for their growing, too, because their main responsibilities were the water and all the amenities."

The growth he said he's enjoyed seeing the most includes "two new fire stations, which is huge, the public safety building, which should be done by the end of the year, the fire training center, which should get started pretty soon ... those are really big things for the growth of Bella Vista."

He continued, "From my standpoint, being involved in getting all this information into a digital format where it's easier for people to search through it ... before it was all in cabinets full of contracts and things and to find it you had to go search for it. This job has become easier because of the digital side of it and I enjoyed helping to get that stuff set up. But it's also growing because the city's growing."

Christie said Jertson has done an "excellent job" as the city clerk.

"He's the one who identified the need for Laserfiche, because before that we were just using filing cabinets," he said. "That has cut down on the amount of paper we've used and has made it much more efficient and faster for us to be able to access that information. He attends all my staff meetings and works well with all the department heads. They often come to him for advice in looking for history on a past topic. He's very friendly and always has a sense of humor and that goes a long way. We have many different personalities and he's able to work well with all of them. He's very well liked and he'll be missed."

So far there has been no word if anyone will file to run for the soon-to-be vacant position.

"If nobody files, Wayne remains in the chair until he resigns," said Christie. "And at that point a new person will have to be appointed by the council. There is an option for a special election, but that tends to be a little expensive."

The filing period, which began at noon today, ends at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 1o.