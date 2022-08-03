Filing window opens, race for future of Bella Vista begins

And so it begins. Officially.

The next governing administration is at hand for the city of Bella Vista, and while we don't yet know who will be leading that administration, we do know that as of today we move a step closer to realizing the answer to that question.

Today marks the opening of the municipal filing period for the state of Arkansas, and later this fall residents of the city of Bella Vista will cast votes for a new mayor and city clerk as well as voting to fill three council seats -- Ward 1, Position 2; Ward 2, Position 2; and Ward 3, Position 2 -- that are up for grabs this time around.

Candidates were able to start filing today at noon. The deadline to file is Wednesday, Aug. 10, at noon. Early voting for the general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, with the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Three individuals have announced their candidacy for mayor of Bella Vista through the pages of The Weekly Vista. Up until now, though, it's been unofficial. Today the rubber starts meeting the road and will continue to do so through next Wednesday.

Those deciding to run for municipal office in Arkansas must be a qualified elector, a U.S. citizen and an Arkansas resident who is registered to vote. They must reside in the jurisdiction they hope to represent and must never have been convicted of bribery, forgery, embezzlement of public money or any other infamous crime.

It's possible the filing period will see other hats tossed into the ring, especially where the City Council seats are concerned.

And it will be interesting to watch where those hats come from, especially if tossed into the ring that is the mayoral race.

So far there are three in that ring. Anybody else have their hat in hand, ready to toss?

A couple of weeks ago I would have voted for anybody who could produce a semi-decent rain shower for this corner of the state. And there were a couple of afternoons where a good, hearty dust settler would have sufficed.

But eventually the rains came, as they always do, washing away our impatience and triple digit temperatures.

We even got thunder, which was music to the ears of many -- mine included -- even though it awoke me from a nice sleep in the middle of the night on one occasion.

I can recall several years ago when thunder in the middle of the night meant only one thing: a scared little 4-year-old, red-headed daughter would be quickly making her way into our bed, wedging her way into what to her were much safer surroundings.

Until that one night she didn't show up after a loud clap of thunder in the middle of the night.

When we checked on her she was found sleeping comfortably, as if nothing had happened.

The next day the investigation and questions began as to why she opted to ride out the thunder in her own bed.

Her answer was that she wasn't scared of the thunder anymore.

Great. But what was it that had her courage suddenly stoked?

It was something her brother, who is three years older, had told her about thunder.

You see, he knew how big of an Elvis Presley fan his little sis was, how she loved strumming away on her full-sized, pink guitar while belting out Elvis songs, and so he told her the thunder was simply the noise made when Elvis was whipping Michael Jackson's behind for marrying his daughter Lisa Marie.

Creative and smart thinking by ol' Bub, I'd say. Problem solved.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.